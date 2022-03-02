Military reports 898 more COVID-19 cases

The military on Wednesday reported 898 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 20,167.

The new cases included 639 from the Army, 73 from the Navy, 66 from the Air Force, 66 from the Marine Corps and 44 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also six cases from the ministry, three from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,777 military personnel are under treatment. (Yonhap)