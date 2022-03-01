Hyundai Motor halts production in Russia for 5 days

Hyundai Motor Group’s Russian plant in St. Petersburg. (Hyundai Motor Group Youtube)
Hyundai Motor has shut down its manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday for five days, citing a semiconductor shortage, the company's headquarters in Seoul confirmed.
“The plant will be shut down temporarily due to supply disruption caused by a semiconductor shortage,“ an industry official said. "The decision has nothing to do with Russia and Ukraine.”
According to local reports, the carmaker has also stopped its car deliveries to dealers.
Hyundai sold a total of 171,811 units in Russia last year, becoming the third-largest carmaker in the country with a market share of 10.3 percent.
Its plant in St. Petersburg is capable of producing 230,000 units a year.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)