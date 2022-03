Hyundai Motor halts production in Russia for 5 days

Hyundai Motor has shut down its manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday for five days, citing a semiconductor shortage, the company's headquarters in Seoul confirmed.“The plant will be shut down temporarily due to supply disruption caused by a semiconductor shortage,“ an industry official said. "The decision has nothing to do with Russia and Ukraine.”According to local reports, the carmaker has also stopped its car deliveries to dealers.Hyundai sold a total of 171,811 units in Russia last year, becoming the third-largest carmaker in the country with a market share of 10.3 percent.Its plant in St. Petersburg is capable of producing 230,000 units a year.By Hong Yoo ( yoohong@heraldcorp.com