NMIXX enters into unknown world through debut album ‘Ad Mare’

Rookie girl group NMIXX poses during an online press conference Tuesday. (JYP Entertainment)



With more and more groups splashing onto the music scene here in the fourth generation of K-pop, rookie NMIXX is the latest to throw their hats into the ring.



Produced by K-pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, which houses globetrotting acts like boy band Stray Kids, the septet entered the K-pop fray last week with an ambition to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Wonder Girls, MissA, Twice and Itzy.



The seven members of the girl group -- Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, all of whom are Korean, along with the Korean Australian Lily -- boldly marched onto the music scene with the debut single “Ad Mare,” released Feb. 22. Lily competed in the fourth season of TV competition “Kpop Star,” coming in fourth.



All born in the 2000s, NMIXX is JYP Entertainment’s fifth girl band. The band‘s name is a coined term combining “n” and “mix.” The letter “n” stands for now, next, new and the “n” sign in math -- an unknown value. The combined “NMIXX” is meant to convey that the seven bandmates are the faces of a new era and they will show their diverse charms throughout their promotions.



During an online press conference held Tuesday, the rookie group looked back on the route to their debut, saying it was no walk in the park. Lily, in particular, spent more than six years as a trainee at the company. But as they have devoted much time and effort to enhance their singing, vocal and dancing skills, the bandmates are eager to set off on their shared musical journey.



The event was initially set for Feb. 22, but was postponed after some bandmates tested positive for COVID-19 that day.



The band said the title of their debut album translates into “to the sea” in Latin. And in line with the definition, Bae said, “Just like how the album means heading to the sea, a place where we‘ve dreamed of, the seven girls are marching to that place.”



