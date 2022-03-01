British Embassy leads discourse on diversity and inclusion in business

From left: BCCK Executive Director Lucinda Walker, PricewaterhouseCoopers Korea partner Henry An, British Council Director Sam Harvey, Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-young, British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, UN Global Compact Korea chief Lee Eun-kyung, Yuhan-Kimberly Executive Director Kim Hea-sook and British Embassy official Anna Connelly.(British Embassy in Seoul)
British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks spoke to business leaders at the Business Roundtable Discussion on Diversity and Inclusion in Seoul Friday.
The event was co-hosted by the British Embassy and the British Council, in partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce Korea and United Nations Global Compact.
Business leaders discussed the value of diversity and inclusion in business.
Crooks shared the UK’s experience of implementing the 2010 Equality Act, and spoke about the UK’s leadership in recognizing diversity and inclusion as a strength.
“If women were to participate in the economy identically to men, they could add as much as $28 trillion or 26 percent to annual global GDP in 2025. This is roughly the combined size of the economies of the United States and China today,” said the ambassador.
Speakers included Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-young, former judge and lawyer UN Global Compact Korea chief Lee Eun-kyung, BCCK Executive Director Lucinda Walker and PricewaterhouseCoopers partners Andy Woodfield and Henry An.
The discussion was moderated by British Council Korea Director Sam Harvey.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)