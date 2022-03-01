US and 9 other UNSC members condemn N. Korean missile launch, urge Pyongyang to engage

This composite photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a long-range cruise missile being test-fired on Jan. 25. (KCNA)

The United States and nine other member countries of the UN Security Council on Monday condemned North Korea's recent missile launch while urging Pyongyang to engage in sustained dialogue.

The call came in a joint press conference that followed a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss issues including North Korea's latest missile test.

"The DPRK's February 27 (local time) launch of a ballistic missile is yet another example of the DPRK's recent pattern of destabilizing behaviors," the representatives from 10 UN Security Council member states said in a joint statement that was also signed by the chief of the South Korean mission to the UN.

South Korea currently is not a member of the UN Security Council. DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

"This is the 10th ballistic missile launch so far this year, each one a violation of multiple Security Council resolutions. We condemn these unlawful and destabilizing actions in the strongest terms," they added. (Yonhap)