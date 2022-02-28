Number of safety accidents deaths down after new industrial law

The number of deaths at workplaces due to safety accidents has fallen compared to a year ago after the country enforced a strengthened industrial safety act, according to government data.
The Labor Ministry data showed that from Jan. 27 to Feb. 26, a total of 42 people died from 35 fatal industrial safety accidents, compared to 52 deaths from 52 accidents that occurred over the same period last year.
In a one month period, 18 workers in the manufacturing industry lost their lives, followed by 15 workers in the construction and nine from other sectors.
The number of safety accidents at companies with more than 50 employees also decreased, from 20 deaths to 15 deaths over the same period this year.
Other government data showed a stark difference between the number of deaths before and after the law was introduced.
In the final quarter of last year, the number of deaths caused by fatal safety accidents involving the country’s large-sized construction firms more than doubled. The Labor Ministry data showed that a total of 17 deaths occurred at construction sites, compared to 7 deaths that took place in Q4 in 2020.
KCC E&C, Kukdong E&C, and Sambu Engineering recorded the highest deaths at 2 each. Eleven other construction firms including Samsung C&T, Hyundai E&C, Hyundai Engineering, DL ENC, Tae Young E&C, Halla E&C, and Ssangyong E&C also each saw one death from September to December last year.
The Labor Ministry, earlier this month, charged the CEO of Sampyo Industry -- which saw three deaths due to a fatal landslide accident at its quarry in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province in January -- for breaching the law, showing how the strengthened law is being applied.
The new industrial safety law can send company executives to prison for a year or give them a fine of up to 1 billion won ($836,300) under circumstances where safety measures are deemed insufficient.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)