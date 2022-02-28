 Back To Top
Lee Jung-jae chosen as global ambassador for 2022 F/W Seoul Fashion Week

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:40       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:40
Promotional image of the 2022 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, featuring its global ambassador Lee Jung-jae (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Promotional image of the 2022 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, featuring its global ambassador Lee Jung-jae (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Actor Lee Jung-jae has been chosen as the global ambassador for the 2022 fall-winter Seoul Fashion Week, according to the show’s organizer, Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Lee will represent two local brands, Eenk and Caruso, and appear in a promotional YouTube video that is slated to be released Friday.

The 2022 F/W Seoul Fashion Week will be held March 18-23 in an online-offline hybrid format. It will mark the first time in three years for the fashion show to take place offline amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be held at Seoul Museum of Craft Art and also streamed online through YouTube, Naver TV and TikTok.

As part of the promotions, the Seoul city government will release eight runway videos starting March 18, featuring Seoul attractions such as Namsan and Seoul Battleship Park, using augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Meanwhile, four local designer brands -- Eenk, Lie, Winderkammer and Doucan -- will host runway shows for the first time in Paris Fashion Week, representing Seoul Fashion Week.

Five supermodels -- Choi So-ra, Shin Hyun-ji, Jung So-hyun, Xu Meen and Taemin -- will take to the catwalk at Palais Brongniart, Paris, on Sunday.

Seoul city will also operate an exclusive Seoul Fashion Week hall in the Tranoi Trade show from Friday to Monday. Nine local designers will participate in the event.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
