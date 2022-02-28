Military reports 740 more COVID-19 cases

The military on Monday reported 740 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 18,471.

The new cases included 498 from the Army, 118 from the Air Force, 50 from the Navy, 31 from the Marine Corps and 31 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also seven cases from the ministry, three from the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 5,233 military personnel are under treatment. (Yonhap)