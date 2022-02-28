 Back To Top
Business

Hana Bank to sponsor Korean athletes at 2022 Winter Paralympics

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:19       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:19

A poster featuring Hana Bank‘s partnership with the Korea Paralympic Committee (Hana Bank)
A poster featuring Hana Bank‘s partnership with the Korea Paralympic Committee (Hana Bank)
Hana Bank said Monday it will sponsor the Korea Paralympic Committee to support the South Korean delegation to the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics. The delegation consists of 32 athletes competing in six sports.

The bank‘s partnership with the committee dates back to 2018, when Hana Bank first started sponsoring the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Hana remains the only banking group backing the Korea Paralympic Committee.

This recent commitment aligns with the group’s ESG vision, called Big Step for Tomorrow. The bank says it hopes to raise awareness around sports for the disabled and provide substantial support for the athletes competing at the international event.

Specifically, the bank plans to use its YouTube platform, Hana TV, to air a special series dedicated to cheering on the athletes, titled “We are The One.” The bank will also launch an interactive website, Paralympic Korea House, to broadcast the games and run a giveaway event for those visiting the page.

“We hope our sponsorship contributes to fostering respect for sports of the disabled.” said an official from the Hana ESG team. “We will continue to push forward with fulfilling our social responsibility anchored in ESG values.”

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

