[MWC 2022] Samsung Electronics unveils Galaxy Book2, virus-proof laptop with stronger Wi-Fi

Galaxy Book2 Business (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Monday released Galaxy Book2 Business, a laptop mounted with Microsoft and Intel’s anti-virus programs and advanced 6E Wi-Fi, targeting remote workers who remain vulnerable to cybersecurity threats and slow internet connections.



During the annual Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain, the South Korean tech giant announced the release of Galaxy Book2 Business installed with layers of protection from Intel and Microsoft.



The laptop, which only weighs 1.51 kilograms, is equipped with Intel vPro and Intel Hardware Shield, which together protect users from hardware and software attacks with multi-level security. In addition, Microsoft’s Secured-core PC protects the device from kernel and firmware attacks, blocking malicious codes from corrupting the system.



“As remote work increased, so did cybersecurity threats. Enterprises focused on protecting employees working from home who can be more vulnerable to cyber risks but have limited access to the security tools and infrastructure available in the office. Galaxy Book2 Business helps secure the new hybrid work environment,” a company official said.



Based on bulletproof cybersecurity, the 14-inch laptop supports 4G LTE network and Wi-Fi 6E, providing swift connectivity enjoyed at the office and conference rooms.



Galaxy Book2 Business comes only in graphite, and starts at $1,999.99.



If price is the issue, cheaper versions of the Galaxy Book2 Business are available. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes in three different colors -- silver, graphite and burgundy. As the name suggests, the Pro 360 folds backward and can be utilized as a tablet.





Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (Samsung Electronics)