 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Singer Kangnam becomes South Korean citizen

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:53       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:56
Kangnam (Screen capture from Kangnam’s Instagram)
Kangnam (Screen capture from Kangnam’s Instagram)
Japanese Korean singer and TV celebrity Kangnam, 34, has become a naturalized Korean citizen, he announced in a live broadcast on YouTube.

In the live broadcast on Saturday, Kangnam said he completed his final naturalization interview on Friday, and opened the letter notifying him that he had passed the exam, live on camera.

This was the singer’s third attempt at the naturalization exam, after declaring he intended to give up his Japanese citizenship in 2019.

In the video, the singer also shared his thoughts about changing his Japanese name Yasuo Namekawa to a Korean name. He is considering two options -- following his mother’s family name Kwon or his wife’s family name Lee.

Kangnam, who was born to a Japanese father and a Korean mother, had been applying for a South Korean citizenship after his marriage to former Korean star speedskater Lee Sang-hwa in 2019.

Having debuted as a member of South Korean hip-hop quartet M.I.B in 2011, Kangnam rose to fame in several TV variety shows, including SBS’ “Law of the Jungle,” MBC’s “I Live Alone” and JTBC’s “Welcome Back to School.”

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114