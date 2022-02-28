Big data firm DataStreams starts online academy

Instructors pose for a photo at a launching ceremony of DataStreams‘ online academy on Thursday. (DataStreams Corp.)
Big data platform company DataStreams Corp. said Monday it launched an online academy and appointed instructors last week to deliver the firm’s big data and data governance knowledge to its staff, partners, students and the public.
DS Academy will offer 57 lectures in nine courses on products, consulting, big data infrastructure, data integration using the company’s data fabric solution TeraONE, big data governance, big data fabric and artificial intelligence big data analysis, among others.
For the past 21 years, DataStreams has focused on developing data management and integration solutions, and led the big data industry with TeraONE.
“We are launching DS Academy after much thought on how we can share with our staff and global clients what we have experienced over the past 20 years,” DataSteams chief executive Lee Young-sang said.
“Our staff who are the top big data experts will be the instructors of DS Academy. We are receiving a lot requests for cooperation from local and overseas universities as well as companies to which our products have been donated.”
After developing the curricula, filming and editing the lectures and checking the lecture contents, DS Academy will open in July, the company said.
