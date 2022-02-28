 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Big data firm DataStreams starts online academy

By Cho Chung-un
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:46       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 14:46
Instructors pose for a photo at a launching ceremony of DataStreams‘ online academy on Thursday. (DataStreams Corp.)
Instructors pose for a photo at a launching ceremony of DataStreams‘ online academy on Thursday. (DataStreams Corp.)
Big data platform company DataStreams Corp. said Monday it launched an online academy and appointed instructors last week to deliver the firm’s big data and data governance knowledge to its staff, partners, students and the public.

DS Academy will offer 57 lectures in nine courses on products, consulting, big data infrastructure, data integration using the company’s data fabric solution TeraONE, big data governance, big data fabric and artificial intelligence big data analysis, among others.

For the past 21 years, DataStreams has focused on developing data management and integration solutions, and led the big data industry with TeraONE.

“We are launching DS Academy after much thought on how we can share with our staff and global clients what we have experienced over the past 20 years,” DataSteams chief executive Lee Young-sang said.

“Our staff who are the top big data experts will be the instructors of DS Academy. We are receiving a lot requests for cooperation from local and overseas universities as well as companies to which our products have been donated.”

After developing the curricula, filming and editing the lectures and checking the lecture contents, DS Academy will open in July, the company said.

By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114