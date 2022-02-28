 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

[URGENT] Lee Jung-jae bags trophy at SAG Awards

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 11:56       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 11:56
Lee Jung-jae accepts the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series trophy for his role in “Squid Game” during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Sunday in Santa Monica, California (AFP-Yonhap)
Lee Jung-jae accepts the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series trophy for his role in “Squid Game” during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Sunday in Santa Monica, California (AFP-Yonhap)

Lee Jung-jae took home the best actor award at Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance in Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game” on Monday.

Lee was named the winner of the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series award for playing debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun. Billy Crudup of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” as well as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin of HBO’s “Succession” were also nominated for the award.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114