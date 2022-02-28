[URGENT] Lee Jung-jae bags trophy at SAG Awards

Lee Jung-jae accepts the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series trophy for his role in “Squid Game” during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Sunday in Santa Monica, California (AFP-Yonhap)
Lee Jung-jae took home the best actor award at Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performance in Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game” on Monday.
Lee was named the winner of the outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series award for playing debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun. Billy Crudup of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” as well as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin of HBO’s “Succession” were also nominated for the award.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)