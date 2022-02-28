Jung Ho-yeon of 'Squid Game' wins best actress at SAG Awards

South Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon won best actress at the US Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her role in the survival drama "Squid Game."

At the ceremony of the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (US time), Jung brought home the prize of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She beat Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon of "The Morning Show," Elisabeth Moss of "The Handmaid's Tale" and Sarah Snook of "Succession."

Jung played North Korean defector Sae-byeok who participates in the deadly game to earn prize money of 45.6 billion won ($37.8 million) in order to rescue her parents across the North Korean border and buy a house for her family.

She is the second South Korean actress to win a SAG Award given by Hollywood actors, following Youn Yuh-jung last year.

"Squid Game" co-star Lee Jung-jae also won best actor at the ceremony. (Yonhap)