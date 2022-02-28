[URGENT] “Squid Game” Jung Ho-yeon wins SAG Award

Jung Ho-yeon receives the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for “Squid Game” at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Santa Monica, California on Monday (Reuters-Yonhap)
Jung Ho-yeon, who played Sae-byeok in Netflix‘s global hit “Squid Game” won a Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series on Monday.
Jung was nominated in the category along with Jennifer Aniston of “The Morning Show,” Elisabeth Moss of “The Handmaid‘s Tale,” Sarah Snook of “Succession” and Reese Witherspoon of “The Morning Show.”
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)