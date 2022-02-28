 Back To Top
'Squid Game' Lee Jung-jae wins best actor at SAG Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 11:09       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 11:10
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Squid Game." (Netflix)

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae has won best actor at the US Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for his role in the survival drama "Squid Game."

At the televised ceremony of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday (US time), Lee was named the winner of Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Drama Series, beating Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong of "Succession," and Billy Crudup of "The Morning Show."

Lee took the role of Gi-hoon, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man drawn to a mysterious competition of traditional Korean kids' games that will reward the only survivor with 45.6 billion won ($37.8 million) in prize money.

He became the second South Korean actor ever to have won at the SAG Awards given by Hollywood actors, following Youn Yuh-jung last year. (Yonhap)

