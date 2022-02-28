 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

'Juvenile Justice' debuts at No. 10 on global Netflix chart

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 28, 2022 - 10:47       Updated : Feb 28, 2022 - 10:48
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Juvenile Justice." (Netflix)

The new South Korean TV series "Juvenile Justice" has made it into the top 10 rankings of Netflix shows two days after its release.

According to data released by streaming analytics company FlixPatrol on Sunday (US time), the Netflix's Korean-language original, released Friday, placed 10th on its latest global chart for TV programs available on the streaming service.

The 10-part Korean legal drama topped the popularity list in five countries, including Malaysia and Vietnam, and placed second in Singapore and Taiwan.

Starring Kim Hye-soo, "Juvenile Justice" revolves around a judge who is assigned to take charge of administering the punishment to underage offenders.

The US historical drama "Vikings: Valhalla" took the lead and the crime drama "Inventing Anna" finished runner-up on the chart while the Korean zombie apocalypse thriller "All of Us Are Dead" ranked fourth. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114