'Squid Game' wins SAG Awards for best stunt ensemble

This image provided by the Screen Actors Guild Awards highlights "Squid Game" as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series on Sunday. (Screen Actors Guild Awards)

The hit South Korean TV series "Squid Game" has won an award at the US Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for best stunt ensemble.

At the advanced announcement of the winners of the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday (US time), "Squid Game" was awarded Outstanding Action Performance By a Stunt Ensemble in a TV series.

The Korean-language Netflix original outdid "Cobra Kai," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki" and "Mare of Easttown."

It is the first time that a non-English TV series has received an award at the SAG Awards given by Hollywood actors and considered a key indicator for the Oscars.

On the film's side, Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning sensation "Parasite" was awarded the best ensemble trophy in 2020, given to the entire cast with the finest acting achievements in film.

Last year, South Korean veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung won best supporting actress for her role in the American immigration film "Minari."

For this year's SAG Awards, the Korean-language series was nominated in four categories, including the top prize of best ensemble. Other prize winners will be announced later during a televised ceremony.

Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the nine-part series, which is about contestants competing in deadly Korean children's playground games to win 45.6 billion won ($38.2 million) in prize money, became the most successful TV show in Netflix history with more than 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks after its release on Sept. 17. (Yonhap)