 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Booyoung offers scholarships to international students in Korea

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 27, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Feb 27, 2022 - 16:01

Students from Tajikistan (left) and Turkey pose for a picture after being awarded scholarships from the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation for the first semester of 2022. (Booyoung Group)
Students from Tajikistan (left) and Turkey pose for a picture after being awarded scholarships from the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation for the first semester of 2022. (Booyoung Group)
Booyoung Group’s Woojung Education and Culture Foundation provided scholarships totaling 350 million won ($292,000) to 89 international students studying in Korea for the first semester of the 2022 academic year. The recipients are from 34 countries including Vietnam, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Cambodia.

Since 2010, the foundation has granted financial support to Asian, African and Latin American students on a semester basis. Scholarships worth 83 billion won have been given to 2,115 students from 41 countries.

The award takes into account students’ academic records, behavior, financial need, and plans to contribute to society.

“We hope our scholarship helps international students grow as global leaders that connect their home countries, Korea, and the world,” said an official from the foundation.

Booyoung Group has contributed to causes as diverse as promoting Korean history, improving care for the elderly, supporting the military, funding child daycare centers, and sponsoring taekwondo volunteer work. Donations totaled 890 billion won. The group was named the top corporate donor among 500 Korean companies in 2014, in terms of the portion of donations to sales.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114