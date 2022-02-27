Booyoung offers scholarships to international students in Korea

Students from Tajikistan (left) and Turkey pose for a picture after being awarded scholarships from the Woojung Education and Culture Foundation for the first semester of 2022. (Booyoung Group)
Booyoung Group’s Woojung Education and Culture Foundation provided scholarships totaling 350 million won ($292,000) to 89 international students studying in Korea for the first semester of the 2022 academic year. The recipients are from 34 countries including Vietnam, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Cambodia.
Since 2010, the foundation has granted financial support to Asian, African and Latin American students on a semester basis. Scholarships worth 83 billion won have been given to 2,115 students from 41 countries.
The award takes into account students’ academic records, behavior, financial need, and plans to contribute to society.
“We hope our scholarship helps international students grow as global leaders that connect their home countries, Korea, and the world,” said an official from the foundation.
Booyoung Group has contributed to causes as diverse as promoting Korean history, improving care for the elderly, supporting the military, funding child daycare centers, and sponsoring taekwondo volunteer work. Donations totaled 890 billion won. The group was named the top corporate donor among 500 Korean companies in 2014, in terms of the portion of donations to sales.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)