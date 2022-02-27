 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, Kia’s EV6 named most competitive EVs

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 27, 2022 - 15:35       Updated : Feb 27, 2022 - 15:35
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HMG)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HMG)

Hyundai Motor Group’s electric SUV models Ioniq 5 and EV6 have been picked as the most competitive electric SUVs in a ranking by the German automotive magazine Auto Zeitung, beating the same segment models from Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Polestar, the carmaker said.

Auto Zeitung’s latest edition compared Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, Kia’s EV6, Polestar’s Polestar 2, Tesla’s Model Y and Mercedes-Benz’s EQB, based on the categories of driving comfort, powertrain, driving dynamic and environment/cost, Hyundai explained.

In the assessment, Ioniq 5 topped the list, especially scoring high in the driving comfort category. EV6 came in second, recording the highest score in the environment/cost category.

The German magazine also highlighted Ioniq 5’s driving comfort and its economical price, while praising EV6 as a “customer-friendly” vehicle for its high-speed charging system. The EV6 battery can go from 10 percent to 80 percent with 20 minutes of charging, according to Hyundai.
Kia EV6 (HMG)
Kia EV6 (HMG)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
