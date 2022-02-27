Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, Kia’s EV6 named most competitive EVs

Hyundai Ioniq 5 (HMG)



Hyundai Motor Group’s electric SUV models Ioniq 5 and EV6 have been picked as the most competitive electric SUVs in a ranking by the German automotive magazine Auto Zeitung, beating the same segment models from Mercedes-Benz, Tesla and Polestar, the carmaker said.



Auto Zeitung’s latest edition compared Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, Kia’s EV6, Polestar’s Polestar 2, Tesla’s Model Y and Mercedes-Benz’s EQB, based on the categories of driving comfort, powertrain, driving dynamic and environment/cost, Hyundai explained.



In the assessment, Ioniq 5 topped the list, especially scoring high in the driving comfort category. EV6 came in second, recording the highest score in the environment/cost category.



The German magazine also highlighted Ioniq 5’s driving comfort and its economical price, while praising EV6 as a “customer-friendly” vehicle for its high-speed charging system. The EV6 battery can go from 10 percent to 80 percent with 20 minutes of charging, according to Hyundai.



Kia EV6 (HMG)