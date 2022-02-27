 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] ON VIENNA ROAD

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 27, 2022 - 14:58       Updated : Feb 27, 2022 - 14:58
(Hyundai Motor)
(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus Elecity FCEV provides public transport in Vienna in this picture released Sunday. 

Austria’s public transportation corporation Wiener Linien began running the eco-friendly bus on its most crowded bus route, according to Hyundai. 

The Korean carmaker’s supply of Elecity FCEV is part of the Austrian government-led hydrogen infrastructure expansion project called HyBus Project.

Starting with the delivery of three Elecity FCEV to the Austrian capital city, additional buses will run in other cities -- Graz and Salzburg -- according to the company. Elecity FCEV has been chosen as the partner of Austria’s HyBus Project for its capacity to run up to 550 kilometers per single charge.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
