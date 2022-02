[Photo News] ON VIENNA ROAD

Hyundai Motor Group’s hydrogen-powered fuel cell bus Elecity FCEV provides public transport in Vienna in this picture released Sunday.Austria’s public transportation corporation Wiener Linien began running the eco-friendly bus on its most crowded bus route, according to Hyundai.The Korean carmaker’s supply of Elecity FCEV is part of the Austrian government-led hydrogen infrastructure expansion project called HyBus Project.Starting with the delivery of three Elecity FCEV to the Austrian capital city, additional buses will run in other cities -- Graz and Salzburg -- according to the company. Elecity FCEV has been chosen as the partner of Austria’s HyBus Project for its capacity to run up to 550 kilometers per single charge.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com