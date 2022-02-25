 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-12
Mar. 9,2022

Yoon and Lee again exchange fire on key allegations during TV debate

Daejang-dong scandal takes center stage after People Power Party uncovers newly obtained evidence

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Feb 25, 2022 - 21:40       Updated : Feb 25, 2022 - 22:03
From left: presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (Joint Press Corps)
From left: presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (Joint Press Corps)
The two major presidential candidates again dedicated much of their given times on a televised debate Friday night to denounce each other on key allegations, as the tight race continues between them with less than two weeks left until voting day.

Presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party concentrated fire on voicing claims that Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is the mastermind behind the controversial land development scandal currently under prosecutorial investigation.

Yoon cited the documents that the People Power Party newly unveiled to the press to claim that Lee personally signed documents giving approvals to parts of the project, adding the evidence also shows that Lee maintained a close ring of corrupt figures who unfairly benefit from the construction.

Lee responded that Yoon is instead the mastermind behind the scandal, as some of the leaked transcripts of dialogues between key figures of the scandal mention Yoon as a problematic figure. The ruling party candidate added that Yoon has a history of being lenient in some investigative cases while serving as a prosecutor.

The battle got fierce enough for Yoon to liken Lee Jae-myung to Lee Wan-yong, one of the most infamous pro-Japanese collaborators. By contrast, Yoon likened himself to Ahn Jung-geun, one of the most well-known independence activists in Korean history.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114