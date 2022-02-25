Moon will ‘take preemptive response’ over Ukraine crisis

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
As Russia has launched a full-scale military attack on Ukraine despite global condemnation, President Moon Jae-in urged officials to check the situation and take a preemptive response through the Ukraine emergency response task force, the presidential office said Friday.
Moon delivered these instructions at the Cheong Wa Dae meeting in the morning, spokesperson Park Kyung-mi said in a written briefing on the day.
His remarks are related to the safety of Korean residents in Ukraine and the economic impact on the world and Korea.
The government is currently holding daily pan-government emergency task force meetings to check the situation related to the Ukraine crisis.
To respond to the Ukraine crisis, various meetings were held on Friday, including a meeting of related ministers presided over by the Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Hong Nam-ki, a meeting with experts on foreign economic issues, and a financial market inspection meeting presided over by the Financial Services Commission Chairman Koh Seung-beom.
On the same day, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun had a phone call with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, according to the ministry.
The two vice ministers strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for an immediate halt to it. They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine‘s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.
They emphasized the will of the international community to respond to the situation in Ukraine. Vice Minister Choi said that the Korean government, as a responsible member of the international community, will actively participate in the international community’s efforts to respond to the situation peacefully, including economic sanctions.
Deputy Minister Sherman expressed appreciation for Korea’s strong will for cooperation on the current situation while closely coordinating with the international community.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)