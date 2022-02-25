 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korean, US diplomats stress 'unified' response over Ukraine crisis in phone talks

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2022 - 14:19       Updated : Feb 25, 2022 - 14:25

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pose for a photo after their meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign ministry)
First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (L) and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pose for a photo after their meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Foreign ministry)
Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States highlighted their shared will for a "unified" response over Russia's invasion of Ukraine during their phone talks Friday, the foreign ministry here said.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and his US counterpart, Wendy Sherman, condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and reaffirmed their "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said in a press release.

Choi said that Seoul, as a responsible member of the international community, will join economic sanctions against Russia and other efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis, the ministry said.

In a separate release, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Sherman stressed Russia's "premeditated war" is "a needless act of aggression" against Ukraine and reiterated the importance of responding in "a united and decisive way" to hold the Kremlin accountable for its actions.

On Thursday, Washington announced sweeping export restrictions against Moscow, which could affect South Korea's exports of high-tech items, such as semiconductor and electronic parts, to Russia. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114