S. Korean Embassy urges remaining nationals in Ukraine to be ‘fully prepared’

Families wait for a Kyiv bound train at a station in Severodonetsk, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday. (AP-Yonhap)
The South Korean Embassy in Ukraine on Friday urged its nationals still remaining in the country to be “fully prepared” for potential chaos as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine the previous day.
In a notice posted on its website, the embassy said it believes there is possibility of various chaotic situations breaking out in the capital Kiev and other major cities, such as disruption of electricity and related networks, arson and explosions, whose actors may be hard to specify.
“We ask our nationals to be fully prepared so they can calmly manage in case of such situations, bearing mind that there are possibilities of chaos due to power outages and loss of communication,” it said.
The embassy said it handed out emergency kits which included lanterns and radios to Korean nationals, and will continue to maintain contact with the remaining citizens.
A total of 64 South Koreans are estimated to be residing in Ukraine as of Thursday, and 36 of them expressed their willingness to leave, while 28 are still refusing to leave, saying they have made their homes in the east European nation.
The Foreign Ministry said it will continue to convince the remaining residents to leave, while supporting the evacuation of 36 people.
The official said the residents will evacuate via their cars or chartered bus via land to nearby countries, as leaving Ukraine by land is still possible.
Seoul had also considered sending military planes for evacuation, but it became difficult as a flight ban was imposed above Ukrainian skies.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)