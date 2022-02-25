S. Korea's fisheries output rebounds in 2021

South Korea's fisheries output rebounded last year from the previous year on the back of increased fish stocks and expanded fishing grounds, data showed Friday.

Total fisheries output amounted to 3.82 million tons last year, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The 2021 tally rebounded from 3.71 million tons in 2020 when fisheries output hit a four-year low.

Last year, aquaculture production increased and fisheries output from inland fishing also gained ground.

By value, total fisheries output hit a record high of 9.27 trillion won ($7.7 billion) last year, up 4.9 percent from the previous year, the data showed. (Yonhap)