Lee, Yoon neck and neck at 38% vs. 37%: poll

Four candidates pose for photos prior to a TV debate held last Friday (Joint Press Corps)

Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol are running neck and neck at 38 percent and 37 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Friday.

Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 4 percentage points from last week, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party lost 4 percentage points, according to Gallup Korea, which polled 1,000 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came in third with 12 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 4 percent.

Seven percent of the respondents withheld their choice.

By age group, Lee won 57 percent support of voters in their 40s, while Yoon received 58 percent support from those in their 60s.

Among voters in their 20s, Lee won 28 percent, Yoon received 26 percent and Ahn earned 26 percent.

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 3 percentage points from last week to 43 percent, while his disapproval rating fell 2 points to 51 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

For more information regarding the survey results go to the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.