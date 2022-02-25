 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-12
Mar. 9,2022

Lee, Yoon neck and neck at 38% vs. 37%: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2022 - 13:24       Updated : Feb 25, 2022 - 13:47
Four candidates pose for photos prior to a TV debate held last Friday (Joint Press Corps)
Four candidates pose for photos prior to a TV debate held last Friday (Joint Press Corps)

Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol are running neck and neck at 38 percent and 37 percent support, respectively, a poll showed Friday.

Lee of the liberal Democratic Party gained 4 percentage points from last week, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party lost 4 percentage points, according to Gallup Korea, which polled 1,000 adults from Tuesday to Thursday.

Ahn Cheol-soo, the candidate of the minor opposition People's Party, came in third with 12 percent, followed by Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party at 4 percent.

Seven percent of the respondents withheld their choice.

By age group, Lee won 57 percent support of voters in their 40s, while Yoon received 58 percent support from those in their 60s.

Among voters in their 20s, Lee won 28 percent, Yoon received 26 percent and Ahn earned 26 percent.

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 3 percentage points from last week to 43 percent, while his disapproval rating fell 2 points to 51 percent.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

For more information regarding the survey results go to the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114