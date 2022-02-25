Jin Seon-kyu, Jun Jong-seo to star in Tving’s original series ‘Bargain’

Jin Seon-kyu (left) and Jun Jong-seo star in Tving’s upcoming series “Bargain.” (L‘July Entertainment, My Company)
Jin Seon-kyu and Jun Jong-seo have been confirmed as lead actors in the upcoming Tving original series “Bargain.”
The local streaming service announced Thursday that its upcoming series will be available in the second half of the year, but an official release date is yet to be revealed.
The series, which revolves around a middle-aged man and a young woman encountering an unexpected natural disaster while bargaining the price for sex, is an adaptation of a 14-minute short film of the same title by director Lee Chung-hyun.
Jin, who rose to stardom with smash-hit films “The Outlaws” (2017) and “Extreme Job” (2019), is taking on his second drama series project as a lead actor, while Jun will make her drama series debut in Tving’s “Bargain” as well as Netflix’s upcoming “Money Heist: Korea -- Joint Economic Area,” which is also due to release sometime this year.
Released in 2015, the short film version of “Bargain” won multiple awards, including the Best Film Award at the 15th Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival in 2015 and the special jury award of the 14th Asiana International Short Film Festival’s Korean competition in 2016.
The Tving series will be helmed by rookie director Jeon Woo-sung, who took part in filming the original project and has produced several short films.
“The number of episodes is yet to be decided, but the series seeks to combine the original’s zest with an expanded storyline,” a Tving official told The Korea Herald on Friday.
The series will be released exclusively on Tving later this year.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
