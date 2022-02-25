Cheong Wa Dae says Korea does not consider independent sanctions

Regarding the issue of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday that it would not consider independent sanctions considering relations with Russia as well as Korean residents and businesses in Russia.
Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said in a local radio interview, “This is not an era in which we can do things (sanctions) independently. If the US and European countries impose sanctions on Russia, we will naturally join in because we are connected.”
He added, “The government should also consider the fact that the scale of trade with Russia is growing. Korean companies and Koreans in Russia should also be considered.”
Following the Russian attack on Ukraine on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in said as a responsible member of the international community, South Korea will support and join the international community’s efforts, including economic sanctions, to curb the armed invasion and resolve the situation peacefully.
He criticized Korean media outlets that had reported that only Korea had fallen out of sanctions and had joined the sanctions only belatedly.
“There are difficult areas where the government should be concerned,” Park said. “The government has been agile and has prepared what it can do, putting the safety of all our citizens and businesses first, and is doing its best.”
Regarding the evacuation of Koreans, he said: “36 of the 64 Korean residents expressed their intention to leave Ukraine, and 28 expressed their intention to remain in Ukraine for various reasons, such as getting married there. We will do our best for this.”
US President Joe Biden unveiled a comprehensive sanctions plan Thursday, including restrictions on exports of high-tech products such as semiconductors and sanctions on four major Russian banks.
By Shin Ji-hye
