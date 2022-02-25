 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Korea joins condemnation of Russia

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Feb 25, 2022 - 14:00       Updated : Feb 25, 2022 - 14:26
Ukraine military facility is on fire after being damaged by an attack from Russia. (AP-Yonhap)
Ukraine military facility is on fire after being damaged by an attack from Russia. (AP-Yonhap)
The Korean government joined an intergovernmental announcement to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Countries that are members of the Community of Democracies issued a statement Thursday, condemning Russia’s massive military assault against Ukraine.

Following the international community’s shock as Russia launched an all-out invasion on Ukraine, the governing council members of the Community of Democracies, including Korea, the US, Japan, Canada, Estonia, Finland and many more, said through an announcement they support the democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“The Community of Democracies strongly condemns Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and unequivocally supports the people of Ukraine in their democratic aspirations,” the statement read.

The Community of Democracies is an intergovernmental coalition established in 2000 under the lead of the US government. It was founded to support the spread of and adherence to common democratic values around the world.

“The government supports the international effort to suppress armed aggression and to peacefully resolve the situation as a responsible member of the international community,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114