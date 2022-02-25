BTS crowned IFPI Global Recording Artist for 2nd consecutive year

BTS (Big Hit Music)
K-pop phenomenon BTS was recognized as Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organization representing the worldwide recording industry, on Thursday in the UK.
The seven-member act became the first artists to nab the honor in two consecutive years, after having made history by becoming the first Asian act to win the award last year.
The award is given to the bestselling artist of the year globally, based on a number of measurements across digital and physical music formats in all countries during the year, according to the organization.
BTS previously ranked No. 2 in the 2018 chart compiled by the IFPI and No. 7 in 2019.
The IFPI acknowledged BTS’ achievements in the global music industry, noting that “Butter,” released in May last year, was an instant success that remained at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.
In July, the group’s single “Permission to Dance” also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, replacing themselves at the top spot. Two months later, “My Universe,” a collaboration between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, also secured the No. 1 spot in the US.
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2021 (IFPI’s website)
The septet also released its Japanese-language greatest hits album, “BTS, the Best,” which topped the Oricon’s Year-end Albums Chart -- marking the first time a nondomestic act had done so in its 37 years of history. The CD release of “Butter” further topped Gaon’s Year-end Chart here, the group’s sixth consecutive year with separate releases.
“BTS’ phenomenal success over the last year is a testament to their creativity, hard work and ongoing commitment to continuing to find ways to bring their music to the world,” Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI, said in a statement.
“By performing in three different languages, they demonstrate their extraordinarily unique global appeal and their dynamic and passionate fanbase has helped to make them the first artists in history to top the Global Artist Chart in two consecutive years.”
BTS was joined in the top three of the IFPI Global Artist Chart by two-time winner Taylor Swift, who finished at No. 2 for the second consecutive year after topping the 2019 chart, and Adele, who secured third by reentering the chart for the first time since she was No. 1 in 2015.
Meanwhile, K-pop group Seventeen made its first chart appearance, securing the No. 9 spot, proving the growing popularity of K-pop music around the globe.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)