BTS crowned IFPI Global Recording Artist for 2nd consecutive year

BTS (Big Hit Music)

K-pop phenomenon BTS was recognized as Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organization representing the worldwide recording industry, on Thursday in the UK.



The seven-member act became the first artists to nab the honor in two consecutive years, after having made history by becoming the first Asian act to win the award last year.



The award is given to the bestselling artist of the year globally, based on a number of measurements across digital and physical music formats in all countries during the year, according to the organization.



BTS previously ranked No. 2 in the 2018 chart compiled by the IFPI and No. 7 in 2019.



The IFPI acknowledged BTS’ achievements in the global music industry, noting that “Butter,” released in May last year, was an instant success that remained at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.



In July, the group’s single “Permission to Dance” also debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, replacing themselves at the top spot. Two months later, “My Universe,” a collaboration between BTS and British rock band Coldplay, also secured the No. 1 spot in the US.





International Federation of the Phonographic Industry Top 10 Global Recording Artists of 2021 (IFPI’s website)