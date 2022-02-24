GLGL
o1468 DGT/AFP-VR02-----
u i Ukraine-Russia-conflict 02-24 0080
URGENT Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing
MOSCOW, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The Russian army said Thursday that
Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine are advancing and have
gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.
Military spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of
the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in
territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half
kilometres."
He added that Russia had "high precision weapons" and that Ukrainian
civilians had "nothing to fear."
oc/jbr/jm
Ukraine-Russia-conflict-politics-military
AFP 240959 GMT FEB 22