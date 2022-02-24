 Back To Top
URGENT Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing

By AFP
Published : Feb 24, 2022 - 19:05       Updated : Feb 24, 2022 - 19:05

GLGL





URGENT Russian army says Moscow-backed Ukraine rebels advancing

MOSCOW, Feb 24, 2022 (AFP) - The Russian army said Thursday that

Moscow-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine are advancing and have

gained territory after the Kremlin launched an attack on the country.

Military spokesperson Igor Konashenkov told state television that forces of

the Donetsk People's Republic gained "up to three kilometres" (1.8 miles) in

territory and those of the Lugansk People's Republic "advanced one and a half

kilometres."

He added that Russia had "high precision weapons" and that Ukrainian

civilians had "nothing to fear."







