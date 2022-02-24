Preorders start for Genesis GV70 EV

Hyundai Motor’s standalone luxury brand Genesis said Thursday it has started getting preorders for the Electrified GV70, a full-electric version of its mid-sized SUV GV70.
The new car is priced at 73.32 million won ($61,232). With the government’s EV subsidies, local drivers can purchase the car for under 66 million won.
Equipped with a 77.4 killowatt hour battery pack, the Electrified GV70 offers a range of up to 400 kilometers on a single charge.
It can be charged up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kilowatt rapid charger.
The upcoming EV comes exclusively in all-wheel drive, with both axles having a propulsion motor that can boast up to 483 horsepower.
On booster mode, it can reach the speed of 100 kilometers per hour within 4.2 seconds.
Genesis added an “e-Terrain” mode for the first time in the Electrified GV70, which helps stable driving in rough road conditions such as sandy, muddy, and snowy roads.
The Disconnector Actuator System allows the car’s motor and driveshaft to connect or disconnect depending on the driving conditions to minimize unnecessary power loss.
To offer a quiet driving experience, the Electrified GV70 is equipped with the Active Noise Control-Road system that emits soundwaves inverted to the incoming noise from roads.
The car also features a sustainable interior design using recycled plastic as its material for headlining.
“The Electrified GV70 has enhanced product competitiveness by adding the power performance of electric vehicles to the original GV70 model, which was popular for its indoor space and luxurious design,” said an official from Genesis. “The Electrified GV70, which offers dynamic driving experience and excellent quietness, will become a criterion for high-end electric vehicles.”
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)