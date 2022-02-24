NSC expresses 'serious concern' over situation in Ukraine

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday held an emergency meeting and expressed "serious concern" over the situation in Ukraine amid reports of an imminent invasion by Russia into the Eastern European nation.

"Participants checked relevant movements with serious concern about Russia's military action against Ukraine," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

The NSC will make utmost efforts to protect South Korean nationals there and help them swiftly leave the country, it said.

There are 64 Korean nationals in Ukraine and 36 of them will leave the country Thursday, it said.

President Moon Jae-in has ordered government ministries to cooperate to support the safe evacuation of Korean nationals there.

With the security situation worsening in Ukraine, Moon held a National Security Council meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, Moon said Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and South Korea will join efforts for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. (Yonhap)