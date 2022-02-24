[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Pinocchio and Little Prince Starlight Festival
The 1st Pinocchio and the Little Prince Starlight Festival will run through March 13 at Italian Village and Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event allows visitors to experience a bit of overseas travel via the flea market lined with European antiques, traditional Italian houses and more.
The splendid lighting aside, the festival allows various cultural programs, including music box performances, puppet show, a circus with mimes, a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition and marionette show of “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”
Admission is 19,500 won, 17,000 won and 13,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively.
More information can be found at www.pfcamp.com or www.pinovinci.com
Sonata of Light
The Sonata of Light, a special 3D nighttime lighting show, is running through Dec. 13, 2023 at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province.
With 3D mapping software, the promenade and golf course of the resort have changed to the stage of a 3D lighting show at night, creating a romantic, fairy tale atmosphere in the space.
The event offers an opportunity for a leisurely 40-minute stroll on its walking trail while enjoying the show.
The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be reserved at local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon.
More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr
Hueree Plum Blossom Festival
The Hueree Plum Blossom Festival is scheduled to kick off Feb. 18 and run through March 20 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
The park, near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the breeze of early spring.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its plum blossoms with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.
The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.
Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en
E-World Miracle Winter Night
E-World Miracle Winter Night is running through Feb. 28 at E-World in Daegu.
The festival features a garden of 10,000 light-emitting diode roses, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and 100 photo zones ready for Instagram.
While all activities will still be masked and socially distanced, visitors can still enjoy rides and attractions in the E-World theme park.
Ticket prices vary by age.
Updates can be found at www.eworld.kr
Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm
The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will run through March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event is the first lighting festival in Korea to combine natural surroundings with dazzling lights.
Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.
The garden lights up after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.
While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)