US commitment to defense of S. Korea remains unchanged despite tension in Ukraine

US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby is seen answering a question in a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Wednesday in this image captured from the department's website. (US Department of Defense Press)

WASHINGTON -- The United States' commitment to defend South Korea remains unchanged despite escalating tensions in Ukraine over a possible Russian invasion, a Pentagon spokesperson said Wednesday.

John Kirby also hailed Seoul's support for Ukraine, saying it was noticed by the "whole international community."

"Nothing's changed, obviously, about our commitment to our South Korean allies," he said when asked what impact a possible armed conflict in Ukraine may have on the Korean Peninsula.

The US says Russia stands ready, and possibly determined, to invade Ukraine at any minute, despite strong concerns and objections from numerous countries, including the US and its key allies.

"We noted that the South Koreans also came out publicly yesterday with a statement of support for Ukraine. That was certainly noticed by the whole international community," said Kirby.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country will join international efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, also adding Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected.

Moon made the remarks Wednesday (Seoul time) in an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss ways to safely evacuate remaining South Korean nationals in Ukraine.

Seoul earlier said about 60 South Koreans remained in the Eastern European country as of Wednesday. (Yonhap)