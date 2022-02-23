 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Holly’s Korean Kitchen] Korean honey garlic chicken wings

By Korea Herald
Published : Feb 26, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Feb 26, 2022 - 16:01
Korean honey garlic chicken wings (Holly Ford)
If you like sticky party wings to munch on, you need to try my recipe for pan-fried Korean honey garlic chicken wings.

These wings not only taste great, but they are so simple and quick to make.

You will love the combination of soy sauce, garlic, and honey. As a Korean, I couldn’t resist adding some fresh chilies to give a spicy kick to the chicken wings. However, you can omit the chilies and enjoy the mild honey garlic chicken as is. If you love Korean chicken wings, this is perhaps the simplest way you can make them.

I like recipes that I can prepare simply, without losing the flavor. I also want to avoid making a big mess with many pots or kitchen utensils. You can serve these as an Korean appetizer, or enjoy them as a simple meal with rice. It only takes 30 minutes or less from start to finish.

Ingredients

For chicken wings

- 1.15 kg chicken party wings

- 1 tsp ginger puree

- 1 pinch salt

- 1 pinch pepper

- 1 tbsp oil

- 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

- 1-2 fresh chili, sliced, optional

- 1 tsp sesame oil, optional

For honey garlic sauce

- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced

- 3 tbsp soy sauce

- 2 tbsp honey

- 2 tbsp sweet rice wine (mirim)

Instructions

1. For the chicken wings, if you prefer, trim-off the extra loose skin from the wings with a pair of kitchen scissors. Place the wings in a mixing bowl. Add ginger, salt and pepper, toss well and set aside

2. For the honey garlic sauce, combine all the ingredients in a small mixing bowl and mix well. Set aside.

3. Heat oil in a large shallow skillet over medium-high heat. Add the wings and brown them, about 2 minutes on each side. Cover the skillet with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 5 minutes or until the chicken wings are fully cooked.

4. Open the lid and wipe the excess oil and fat at the bottom of skillet with a piece of paper towel held by a kitchen tong.

5. Raise the heat to high. Pour the honey garlic sauce over the chicken and let the sauce bubble and thicken for about 2-3 minutes as you toss the chicken in the sauce.

6. When the sauce thickens into a sticky glaze and coats the chicken, remove the skillet from the heat. Sprinkle the chicken wings with sesame seeds and fresh chili (if using). Drizzle sesame oil over the chicken, if you wish. Serve warm as an appetizer or with rice.

By Holly Ford (https://www.beyondkimchee.com)

---

Hye-gyoung Ford (aka Holly) is a well-known Korean food blogger and the author of “Korean Cooking Favorites.” Born and raised in Korea, she has lived in many countries. She shares her recipes and food memories in her blog, Beyond Kimchee. - Ed.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
