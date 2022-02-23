Korea halts use of its only COVID-19 antibody drug Regkirona over omicron

The South Korean disease control agency is halting the only antibody treatment against COVID-19, Celltrion’s Regkirona, as it was shown to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which now accounts for nearly all new infections here.
In a message to reporters Wednesday afternoon, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it has stopped supplying Regkirona as of Feb. 18, confirming earlier media reports. The agency said the remaining stock of Regkirona will only be used for patients who are found to have variants other than omicron.
The agency said an in vitro study revealed Regkirona was “assessed to be unlikely to be active against omicron.”
In a similar move last month, the US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly to limit their use as they likely do not work against omicron.
A Ministry of Food and Drug Safety official told The Korea Herald the ministry has no plans for revising or revoking the approval granted to Regkirona yet.
The updated product information for Regkirona on the ministry’s website states that an in vitro analysis showed the drug retained activity against the alpha, zeta, eta and iota variants. On the other hand, its activity was reduced against beta, gamma, delta, kappa, epsilon and omicron variants.
Other COVID-19 therapies available in Korea include Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, and Gilead Sciences’ intravenous Remdesivir. Under the disease control agency guidelines, Paxlovid is prescribed to clinically vulnerable patients in their 40s and up. Remdesivir can be given to at-risk patients as young as 12 with mild to moderate symptoms.
“While it’s a shame that Regkirona’s ability to neutralize omicron is compromised, the company will work to come up with a follow-up product that works against various variants,” a Celltrion official told The Korea Herald.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
