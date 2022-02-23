 Back To Top
Life&Style

2 Korean children's books win prizes at Bolgna Ragazzi Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2022 - 19:20       Updated : Feb 23, 2022 - 19:20
This image from the homepage of the Bologna Ragazzi Awards highlights
This image from the homepage of the Bologna Ragazzi Awards highlights "Summer" by Lee Suzy on Wednesday.(Yonhap)


Two South Korean children's books have won prizes at this year's Bologna Ragazzi Awards, one of the world's largest honors for kids' books and illustrations.

"Summer," written and drawn by Suzy Lee, was listed as one of the three Special Mention works in the Fiction category, the organizers of the awards said Wednesday (Korean time) on its website.

In the Non-Fiction section, "Father's big hands" by Choi Deok-kyu was also selected as a Special Mention piece.

"Summer" is a story about children playing in the water during summer based on Lee's memories of listening to "Four Seasons" by Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

It is the second consecutive year Lee's illustrations have won a Ragazzi award following "The Yulu Linen," co-written by China's Cao Wenxuan.

"Summer" was also nominated for an award at the biannual Hans Christian Andersen Awards.

Choi's "Father's big hands" is his semi-autobiographical story about a son in need of a father's care while growing up, who later ends up taking care of his father as an adult.

The Bologna Ragazzi Awards are regarded as one of the world's most prestigious prizes in the field of children's publishing, along with the Hans Christian Andersen Awards and the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award. (Yonhap)

