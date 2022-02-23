[Today’s K-pop] TXT collabs again with Salem Ilese

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Yeonjun and Taehyun of Tomorrow X Together teamed up with American musician Salem Ilese again, announced label Big Hit Music Wednesday.



The two were the featured artist for the singer/songwriter’s new single “PS5.” It was produced by DJ Alan Walker and released online on the day. It will be included in her upcoming EP “Unsponsored Content,” due on Feb. 25 in the US.



As the title suggests, the song describes how one is torn between playing video games and keeping up with a relationship. Yeonjun and Taehyun sing the chorus.



This is the second time the American musician has worked with TXT. She co-wrote the band’s “Anti-Romantic,” a track from its second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” in 2021.



On Monday, the quintet won a gold award from TikTok for having more than 10 million followers on its account -- it has about 1.56 million, the second most for a K-pop artist -- and providing quality content with consistency.



The Boyz’ Kevin celebrates birthday with self-written song



Kevin of The Boyz marked his birthday with a self-written song, said agency IST Entertainment Wednesday.



The song, dubbed “604,” is the second song he wrote and contains his memories and feelings about his family in Vancouver, Canada. The numbers stand for the area code of the city and the cover image is set against the Gastown Steam Clock, a city landmark.



Separately, the 11-member act held an online meet for its fans in Japan last month, about a year since the previous event. After playing rounds of games and chatting with viewers, the bandmates read a letter they wrote in Japanese and thanked them. They also hinted that there will be good news in spring.



Astro’s Cha Eunwoo tops iTunes chart with OST



Cha Eunwoo of Astro landed atop iTunes top songs chart in six regions on Wednesday with his original soundtrack for a webtoon.



He sang “Focus on Me” for “Villainess is a Marionette,” a webtoon adaptation of a romance fantasy novel. The song is an acoustic remake of the original song by singer-songwriter Coffee Boy.



The singer and actor is currently shooting a drama in Jeju Island.



Meanwhile, Astro surprised fans on Monday with the news that it will hold a fan meet event to celebrate its sixth anniversary since its debut.



The event -- named “2022 Astro Aroha Festival ” -- has an imaginary trip as its theme, with the poster featuring an airplane window. It will be held over two sessions in Seoul on March 13 and will also be broadcast live.



ITZY’s “In The Morning” video tops 200m views



