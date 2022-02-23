 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

ATKO supplies leather for Hyundai Transys’ future mobility seat

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Feb 23, 2022 - 16:30       Updated : Feb 23, 2022 - 16:30
Federico Failla, ambassador of Italy to South Korea, takes a look at the Future Mobility Seat concept at the Hyundai Transys-Lineapelle preview event on Jan. 26. (Hyundai Transys)
Federico Failla, ambassador of Italy to South Korea, takes a look at the Future Mobility Seat concept at the Hyundai Transys-Lineapelle preview event on Jan. 26. (Hyundai Transys)
ATKO planning, a Korea-based sustainable leather manufacturer, said Wednesday it has supplied recycled leather to Hyundai Transys’ future mobility seat concept, which was unveiled at the Lineapelle International Leather Fair held in Milan this month.

The Lineapelle leather show is the largest of the kind and lays out the future vision of the automotive industry. This year, the trade show was held under the theme “Shift to Regenerative Mobility”, latching onto the global trend towards sustainability.

Hyundai Transys, the auto parts manufacturer under Hyundai Motor Group, embraced such vision in developing its mobility concept seat for future self-driving cars. The Hyundai affiliate partnered with ATKO Planning along with Italian manufacturers to embed sustainability into the CMF (Color, Material, Finish) of its model‘s seat and carpet.

Under the partnership, ATKO Planning supplied eco-friendly alternatives for the car seat and thus exemplified how leather, traditionally deemed harmful to the environment, can embody sustainable values.

“Our joint project with Hyundai Transys demonstrates how the leather business can co-exist with the future mobility market, high-quality design and the manufacturing industry through ethical sourcing and sustainable practices.” said Fulvia Bacchi, CEO of Lineapelle, who made a virtual outing at the preview event of the seat concept last Jan. 26.

Following the Lineapelle leather show, Hyundai Transys’ seat concept will be showcased at Spazio Lineapelle, Lineapelle‘s permanent exhibition center, in Milan from April to June. 

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114