ATKO supplies leather for Hyundai Transys’ future mobility seat

Federico Failla, ambassador of Italy to South Korea, takes a look at the Future Mobility Seat concept at the Hyundai Transys-Lineapelle preview event on Jan. 26. (Hyundai Transys)
ATKO planning, a Korea-based sustainable leather manufacturer, said Wednesday it has supplied recycled leather to Hyundai Transys’ future mobility seat concept, which was unveiled at the Lineapelle International Leather Fair held in Milan this month.
The Lineapelle leather show is the largest of the kind and lays out the future vision of the automotive industry. This year, the trade show was held under the theme “Shift to Regenerative Mobility”, latching onto the global trend towards sustainability.
Hyundai Transys, the auto parts manufacturer under Hyundai Motor Group, embraced such vision in developing its mobility concept seat for future self-driving cars. The Hyundai affiliate partnered with ATKO Planning along with Italian manufacturers to embed sustainability into the CMF (Color, Material, Finish) of its model‘s seat and carpet.
Under the partnership, ATKO Planning supplied eco-friendly alternatives for the car seat and thus exemplified how leather, traditionally deemed harmful to the environment, can embody sustainable values.
“Our joint project with Hyundai Transys demonstrates how the leather business can co-exist with the future mobility market, high-quality design and the manufacturing industry through ethical sourcing and sustainable practices.” said Fulvia Bacchi, CEO of Lineapelle, who made a virtual outing at the preview event of the seat concept last Jan. 26.
Following the Lineapelle leather show, Hyundai Transys’ seat concept will be showcased at Spazio Lineapelle, Lineapelle‘s permanent exhibition center, in Milan from April to June.
