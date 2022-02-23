HDC Hyundai Development appoints new safety executive

HDC Hyundai Development Co. CSO Jung Ik-hee (HDC)
HDC Group’s construction arm HDC Hyundai Development Co. said Wednesday that it has appointed its vice president Jung Ik-hee as its new Chief Safety Officer.
Jung, 56, joined the firm in 1995 and has overseen the management at major construction sites until 2019. In 2020, he served an executive role to manage the local projects and engineering technology with his experience on sites.
HDC Hyundai Development Co. said the new CSO was named as part of safety improvement efforts driven by the emergency safety committee formed after the fatal safety accident happened on Jan. 11. The facade and concrete walls of a 39-story block being built in Gwangju collapsed, causing six deaths. The committee has promised to renovate the company’s overall system and strengthen fundamentals such as safety.
“We will go back to square one to review every detail including safety, and reborn as a company which puts safety and quality at first,” said Jung in a press release.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)