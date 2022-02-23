 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy wins W1tr LNG ship order from Africa

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:55       Updated : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:56
This file photo provided by Samsung Heavy shows an LNG ship in the sea. (Samsung Heavy)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday it has received a 1 trillion-won ($840 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas carriers for an African shipper.

Under the deal, Samsung Heavy will deliver the four environment-friendly LNG ships to the unidentified shipper by September 2025, the company said in a statement.

"We expect more LNG ship orders this year on increasing demand for LNG shipments and the International Maritime Organization's adoption of stricter environment regulations," it said.

With the last order, Samsung Heavy has already achieved 9 percent of its order target of $8.8 billion this year.

In 2021, the company bagged $12.2 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its target of $9.1 billion. (Yonhap)

