Military reports 767 more COVID-19 cases

The military on Wednesday reported 767 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 14,022.

The new cases included 510 from the Army, 86 from the Air Force, 60 from the Navy, 55 from the Marine Corps, and 39 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 14 cases from the ministry, two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 3,878 military personnel are under treatment.

South Korea's daily COVID-19 infections soared to hit another high of 171,452 on Wednesday, nearly doubling from a week earlier, as the highly contagious omicron variant continued to spread across the country. (Yonhap)