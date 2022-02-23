 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

BTS 'Butter' music video tops 700m views

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 23, 2022 - 13:57       Updated : Feb 23, 2022 - 14:19
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music today, marks BTS'
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music today, marks BTS' "Butter" surpassing 700 million views on YouTube. (Big Hit Music)

The music video for BTS' 2021 megahit single "Butter" surpassed 700 million YouTube views Wednesday, becoming the 10th video from the K-pop group to hit the milestone.

The video passed the 700 million threshold at 9:31 a.m., about nine months after it was uploaded online on May 21 last year, the group's agency Big Hit Music said.

The upbeat summer song became a global hit upon its release, staying on the Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 non-consecutive weeks.

The song's music video earned 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube.

Including "Butter," a total of 35 music videos for BTS songs have garnered more than 100 million views and 10 of them over 700 million.

Videos for "DNA" and "Boy With Luv" recorded over 1.4 billion views each, while "Dynamite" attracted more than 1.3 billion views. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114