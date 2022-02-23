BTS to hold four in-person concerts in Las Vegas in April

This image provided by Big Hit Music is a poster for the South Korean boy group BTS' concerts in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16. (Big Hit Music)

K-pop giant BTS will hold four live concerts at a stadium in Las Vegas in April, the group's management agency said Wednesday.

The shows, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas," will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16, Big Hit Music said.

They will be the first BTS concerts in the United States in about four months with the latest having been its four concerts in Los Angeles before more than 210,000 fans between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

For those who fail to buy tickets, the upcoming shows will become available for live viewing on a big screen at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena. The April 16 show will be streamed live online, according to the agency.

After its live concerts in Seoul scheduled for next month, the septet is expected to leave for the U.S. to attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on April 3 and prepare for the shows in Las Vegas.

The band was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance at the Grammy Awards for its 2021 megahit single "Butter." (Yonhap)