Korean startup Watcha to offer webtoons, music streaming this year

Watcha CEO Park Tae-hoon speaks during a Watcha media event held Tuesday in Yeouido, Seoul. (Watcha)





Korean startup Watcha on Tuesday announced the launch of Watcha 2.0 this year, including plans to provide webtoons and a music streaming service on its video streaming platform.



“We think this year is the year to take a leap forward. We have to prepare for our next 10 to 20 years,” Watcha CEO Park Tae-hoon said during a media event held Tuesday in Yeouido, Seoul.



“We are aiming to reach 100 million global subscribers by 2030,” Park added.



Watcha’s chief operating officer, Won Ji-hyun, explained that the decision to expand its business was due to expectations that those contents could contribute to increasing the retention rate and the total time users spend on the platform.



“Users have to be relaxed and concentrate to consume contents like movies and TV dramas. But with webtoons and music, people can consume them while working or commuting to work,” Won said. “We saw a market which streaming platforms have not entered.”



Won went into greater detail about what users can expect from Watcha 2.0.



“Our platform will recommend music based on the movies that the users enjoyed. It can be songs from original soundtrack albums or songs with a similar mood as the movie that they watched. Also, webtoons can be recommended along with songs just like wine pairing recommendation,” he said.



Won added that Watcha’s new service will benefit webtoon creators as well.



“Our subscription model will provide more diverse creative opportunities for creators,” Won said.



Webtoons that are considered too short or lacking in dynamic plots for existing webtoon platforms can turn to Watcha’s platform, Won said.



Webtoon creators like cartoonist Kim Bo-tong, who is best known for the original webtoon on which Netflix’s drama “D.P.” is based, have joined the Watcha 2.0 project, he added.



For its music service, the company said it has recently acquired several companies and agencies such as Momople, Bunga Bunga Records and Vlending under the expansion.



Nine new original contents will be released in the first half of the year.



“There will be three dramas, three entertainment shows and one documentary film,” Kim Hyo-jin, Watcha’s content business director, said.



Watcha CEO Park Tae-hoon speaks during a Watcha media event held Tuesday in Yeouido, Seoul. (Watcha)