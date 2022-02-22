Dunamu’s funding for startups tops W100b

The promotional image of Dunamu & Partners (Dunamu & Partners)
Dunamu & Partners, the investment arm of Korea’s blockchain firm Dunamu, said Tuesday it has invested a combined 100.3 billion won ($83.9 million) in a total of 46 startups over the past three years.
Dunamu said artificial intelligence and data startups make up almost half of the beneficiaries it has funded, while others in the fields of gaming, fintech, blockchain and digital healthcare are key recipients.
Many of the startups showed strong performance in elevating corporate value and attracting other investors.
For instance, Craft Technologies, an AI-based asset management firm that manages the US-listed ETF products, received 175 billion won in investment from Japanese tech behemoth SoftBank recently.
Since 2018, Dunamu has also backed Korea Credit Data, the operator of fintech service Cash Note. Based on its data of some 1 million small businesses worth 250 trillion won across the nation, the firm offers credit services for self-employed people in partnership with major card and payment companies.
“Dunamu & Partners will further invest in startups that have great potential in the global market. Our goal is to join hands with the companies that can be the next Dunamu,” Dunamu & Partners CEO Lee Kang-jun said in a statement.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)