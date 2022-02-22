BTS' V fully recovers from COVID-19

V, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, has fully recovered from COVID-19 and been released from isolation, his agency said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, tested positive a week ago after experiencing a mild sore throat.

"V was released from isolation today as he was confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19," Big Hit Music said on the group's online fan community platform Weverse.

He completed vaccination and showed no extraordinary symptoms while treating himself at home, according to the agency.

"He had a mild fever and sore throat at the early stage of the treatment but was healed completely," it added.

The star also shared the news on his Instagram account Monday, saying, "Thank you for worrying about me. I've fully recovered thanks to you."

He became the fifth BTS member to have recovered from the coronavirus after Suga, RM and Jin in December and Jimin last month. (Yonhap)