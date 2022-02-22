 Back To Top
Business

LG, Google launch Expert AI Alliance

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 22, 2022 - 14:33       Updated : Feb 22, 2022 - 14:35
Expert AI Alliance (LG)
Expert AI Alliance (LG)
LG Group said Monday it has formed an alliance with Google to create a global artificial intelligence ecosystem.

According to the South Korean conglomerate, the partnership named Expert AI Alliance, will utilize LG AI Research’s hyperscale AI “Exaone” to create a new customer experience. Google will provide its cloud to accelerate the learning process of Exaone.

Thirteen founding members are LG AI Research, LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Uplus, LG CNS, Google, Woori Bank, Shutterstock, Elsevier, EBS, Korea University Medicine, Hanyang University Medical Center and VA Corporation.

Exaone, short for “expert AI for everyone,” is one of the most advanced hyper-scale AI in South Korea. The hyper scale AI studies data by itself and can think, learn and decide like a human, according to LG AI Research. It has already processed more than 600 billion pieces of writing and 250 million high-definition images combined with texts.

This month, Tilda, a digital fashion designer based on Exaone, debuted at the New York Fashion Week and showcased some 200 outfits with some 3,000 images and patterns it had studied.

LG AI Research chief Bae Kyung-hoon said that Tilda is one of the many examples of how of Exaone can collaborate with humans in real life. Exaone not only understands complex texts such as academic papers and patent documents but also analyzes visual elements such as equations, graphs and pictures. This can help humans develop new drugs and materials with speed, Bae added.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
